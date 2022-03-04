Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


'What A Joke' - NDLEA Dragged For Appointing MC Oluomo As Ambassador
News photo Naija News  - Nigerians on social media have slammed the Lagos State command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) after its announced State Chairman of

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

NDLEA decorates MC Oluomo as ‘Ambassador of war against drug abuse’ The Nation:
NDLEA decorates MC Oluomo as ‘Ambassador of war against drug abuse’
NDLEA appoints NURTW boss, MC Oluomo, ambassador Premium Times:
NDLEA appoints NURTW boss, MC Oluomo, ambassador
ICYMI: MC Oluomo becomes NDLEA PM News:
ICYMI: MC Oluomo becomes NDLEA's ambassador for WADA - P.M. News
Reactions as NDLEA appoints NURTW boss, Musiliu Akinsanya aka MC Oluomo as ambassador on war against drug abuse. Global Village Extra:
Reactions as NDLEA appoints NURTW boss, Musiliu Akinsanya aka MC Oluomo as ambassador on war against drug abuse.


   More Picks
1 Update: How illegal petrol marketer and wife were killed in fire disaster caused by fuel stored at home in Jos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
2 Ondo State Govt to return mission schools to original owners, says Akeredolu - News Verge, 18 hours ago
3 Omoyele Sowore alleges that the police arrested his lawyer for 'embarrassing them' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
4 Measles Hits Eight States, NCDC Laments Non-Vaccination - The Nigeria Lawyer, 21 hours ago
5 NCC targets1 bn devices on 5G in 2 years - News Diary Online, 14 hours ago
6 Russia/Ukraine war: Nigerian volunteer fighters to pay $1,000 for ticket, visa – Diplomat - The Street Journal, 15 hours ago
7 Police arrest woman who killed 75-year-old man, feigned suicide - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
8 Aide to Delta State Governor offers job to sacked ‘dancing’ security guards - Information Nigeria, 15 hours ago
9 Drama As R*pe Suspect Flees Lagos Court | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 21 hours ago
10 Actress Genevieve Nnaji stirs reactions as she shows off banging body at 42 - Legit, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info