Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2022 UTME: JAMB speaks on ‘extension of registration deadline’
News photo Republican Nigeria  - ￼ The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says there may be no extension of registration deadline for candidates, for the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). The Registrar of the board, Prof. Is’haq Oloyede dropped the ...

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

2022 UTME: No extension of registration deadline - JAMB Daily Post:
2022 UTME: No extension of registration deadline - JAMB
2022 UTME: Extension of registration deadline unlikely — Registrar Vanguard News:
2022 UTME: Extension of registration deadline unlikely — Registrar
2022 UTME: Extension of registration deadline unlikely — Registrar Prompt News:
2022 UTME: Extension of registration deadline unlikely — Registrar
2022 UTME: Extension Of Registration Deadline Unlikely — Registrar The Street Journal:
2022 UTME: Extension Of Registration Deadline Unlikely — Registrar
2022 UTME: JAMB rules out extension to ongoing registration The Eagle Online:
2022 UTME: JAMB rules out extension to ongoing registration
JAMB Rules Out Extension for Registration NPO Reports:
JAMB Rules Out Extension for Registration


   More Picks
1 Update: How illegal petrol marketer and wife were killed in fire disaster caused by fuel stored at home in Jos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
2 Police, BRT begin manhunt for driver in whose bus 22-year-old lady got missing - News Diary Online, 19 hours ago
3 NCC targets1 bn devices on 5G in 2 years - News Diary Online, 19 hours ago
4 Ondo State Govt to return mission schools to original owners, says Akeredolu - News Verge, 23 hours ago
5 Omoyele Sowore alleges that the police arrested his lawyer for 'embarrassing them' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
6 Davido?s aide Israel arrives London, thanks the singer for writing to the UK Embassy to approve his visa - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
7 Sergeant goes berserk, gun down six colleagues, injure his father-in-law and razed down two blocks of rooms at police headquarters in Borno - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
8 Police arrest woman who killed 75-year-old man, feigned suicide - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
9 Aide to Delta State Governor offers job to sacked ‘dancing’ security guards - Information Nigeria, 20 hours ago
10 Actress Genevieve Nnaji stirs reactions as she shows off banging body at 42 - Legit, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info