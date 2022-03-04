Post News
News at a Glance
Ned Nwoko: Police arrest surety over failure to produce Sowore for investigation
Peoples Gazette
- Mr Sowore was granted administrative bail, with his surety promising to produce him on February 25.
22 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
More Picks
1
Hundreds of Nigerian evacuees from Ukraine arrive home -
CNN Africa,
14 hours ago
2
Don’t be willing tools for do-or-die politicians – Buratai advises youths -
National Accord,
16 hours ago
3
Twin sisters with very different skin tones cause a stir online as they celebrate their birthday -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
4
Novelty match: Obasanjo scores two goals as OOPL defeats Ogun govt team [VIDEO] -
Daily Post,
11 hours ago
5
I enjoyed dating Tuface before fame and social media because nobody was liking his pictures or trying to slide into his DM - Annie Idibia -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
6
2022 UTME: JAMB speaks on ‘extension of registration deadline’ -
Republican Nigeria,
23 hours ago
7
Ned Nwoko: Police arrest surety over failure to produce Sowore for investigation -
Peoples Gazette,
22 hours ago
8
Russia-Ukraine crisis: Second and third batch of evacuees arrive Abuja from Poland, Hungary -
Online Nigeria,
12 hours ago
9
2023: After eight years, I'll hand over to smartest politician with most followers - Tinubu -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
10
Nigerians Will Survive Current Fuel Scarcity Like Before, Heaven Won’t Fall – Femi Adesina -
Online Nigeria,
23 hours ago
