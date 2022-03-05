Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerian Returnees From Ukraine Recount Ordeal: ‘We Saw Hell At Poland Border’
Leadership  - Stranded Nigerian returnees who fled the war in Ukraine could barely conceal their excitement yesterday as they narrated their harrowing experiences trying to escape Russia’s bombardment of that country where most of them resided.

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Russia/Ukraine War: More Nigerian returnees recount ordeal as they reunite with parents Vanguard News:
Russia/Ukraine War: More Nigerian returnees recount ordeal as they reunite with parents
Russia-Ukraine War: Nigerian returnees from recount experiences Premium Times:
Russia-Ukraine War: Nigerian returnees from recount experiences
Russian/Ukrainian War: Nigerian Returnees Recount Ordeal News Probe:
Russian/Ukrainian War: Nigerian Returnees Recount Ordeal


   More Picks
1 I enjoyed dating Tuface before fame and social media because nobody was liking his pictures or trying to slide into his DM - Annie Idibia - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
2 Hundreds of Nigerian evacuees from Ukraine arrive home - CNN Africa, 18 hours ago
3 Novelty match: Obasanjo scores two goals as OOPL defeats Ogun govt team [VIDEO] - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
4 Russia-Ukraine crisis: Second and third batch of evacuees arrive Abuja from Poland, Hungary - Online Nigeria, 16 hours ago
5 Qatari Investments In Nigeria To Hit N500bn, Says Envoy - Leadership, 17 hours ago
6 At 85, Obasanjo remains Nigeria’s most accomplished statesman – Ortom - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
7 Ohanaeze chieftain, Ibegbu warns against dangers of denying Igbos 2023 Presidency - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
8 Ukraine: I’ll rather remain a refugee than return to Nigeria, says 32-yr-old Okafor - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
9 2023: He has done a lot for me - Katsina emir says he can't disown Tinubu - Legit, 13 hours ago
10 Zimbabwe Presidential Soldiers arrested for robbery - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info