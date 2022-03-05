Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


How we escaped intense bombings, death in Ukraine-Russia war – Nigerians
News photo The Punch  - Nigerians who escaped Russia’s ongoing military offensive in Ukraine arrived in Abuja, the nation’s capital, on Friday, narrating how they escaped the intense bombings and missiles fired by Russia’s military forces.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

How we escaped intense bombings, death in Ukraine-Russia war – Nigerians Within Nigeria:
How we escaped intense bombings, death in Ukraine-Russia war – Nigerians
How We Escaped Intense Bombings, Death In Ukraine-Russia War – Nigerians Fresh Reporters:
How We Escaped Intense Bombings, Death In Ukraine-Russia War – Nigerians
How we escaped intense bombings, death in Ukraine-Russia war – Nigerians News Breakers:
How we escaped intense bombings, death in Ukraine-Russia war – Nigerians
How We Escaped Intense Bombings, Death In Ukraine-Russia War – Nigerians Tell Their Story Tori News:
How We Escaped Intense Bombings, Death In Ukraine-Russia War – Nigerians Tell Their Story


   More Picks
1 2022 World Cup qualifier: Ighalo, Emmanuel Dennis, Lookman, 22 other Super Eagles stars invited for playoff against Ghana - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
2 I enjoyed dating Tuface before fame and social media because nobody was liking his pictures or trying to slide into his DM - Annie Idibia - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
3 Don’t be willing tools for do-or-die politicians – Buratai advises youths - National Accord, 11 hours ago
4 Twin sisters with very different skin tones cause a stir online as they celebrate their birthday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
5 Nigerians Will Survive Current Fuel Scarcity Like Before, Heaven Won’t Fall – Femi Adesina - Online Nigeria, 19 hours ago
6 Davido?s aide Israel arrives London, thanks the singer for writing to the UK Embassy to approve his visa - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
7 September MFOR: NNPC Records 353% Increase in Trading Surplus - News Diary Online, 24 hours ago
8 Saraki: At 85, Obasanjo remains source of pride to Nigeria, Africa - News Diary Online, 17 hours ago
9 2023: After eight years, I'll hand over to smartest politician with most followers - Tinubu - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
10 2023: He has done a lot for me - Katsina emir says he can't disown Tinubu - Legit, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info