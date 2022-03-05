Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


I show off my husband for business reasons –Liz Anjorin
The Punch  - Actress, Liz Anjorin, has said she publicly displays her husband for business reasons and not just to show off.

1 day ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

News Breakers:
I show off my husband for business reasons –Liz Anjorin
Ladun Liadi Blog:
I Show Off My Husband For Business Reasons –Liz Anjorin | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Tori News:
I Show Off My Husband For Business Reasons – Actress, Liz Anjorin Reveals


   More Picks
1 Qatari Investments In Nigeria To Hit N500bn, Says Envoy - Leadership, 18 hours ago
2 "It is dangerous"-Lagos state govt kicks as petrol is given as souvenir at a party, vows to make all involved in it account for their action - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
3 Ohanaeze chieftain, Ibegbu warns against dangers of denying Igbos 2023 Presidency - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
4 Ukraine: I’ll rather remain a refugee than return to Nigeria, says 32-yr-old Okafor - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
5 2023: He has done a lot for me - Katsina emir says he can't disown Tinubu - Legit, 14 hours ago
6 Zimbabwe Presidential Soldiers arrested for robbery - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
7 Throwback video of Mercy Aigbe advising side chics on how to ‘use’ married men [Watch] - Correct NG, 16 hours ago
8 US-Africa Trade Council appoints Olusiji Aina as advisory board member - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
9 It’s my first time in London, I didn’t believe I could enter London – Davido’s driver, Tunde [Video] - Correct NG, 11 hours ago
10 Court jails complainant for sending 'misleading petition' to EFCC - Premium Times, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info