Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


It’s surprising I became a bandit – Turji
Daily Trust  - A notorious bandit, Bello Turji, has opened up on his past, leading to his becoming one of the most dreaded bandits terrorising communities, especially in the northwestern part of Nigeria. Bandits like Turji have been terrorising villages in northern ...

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

How I became a bandit: Bello Turji Nigeria’s most wanted criminal PM News:
How I became a bandit: Bello Turji Nigeria’s most wanted criminal
I Became A Bandit To Protect Lives Of My People - Bello Turji Naija News:
I Became A Bandit To Protect Lives Of My People - Bello Turji
Dialogue With Hardened Criminals A Waste Of Time, Says Dambazzau As Notorious Terrorist/Bandit Kingpin, Bello Turji States ‘It’s Surprising I Became A Bandit’ Global Upfront:
Dialogue With Hardened Criminals A Waste Of Time, Says Dambazzau As Notorious Terrorist/Bandit Kingpin, Bello Turji States ‘It’s Surprising I Became A Bandit’


   More Picks
1 Don’t be willing tools for do-or-die politicians, Buratai advises youths - The Punch, 21 hours ago
2 Hundreds of Nigerian evacuees from Ukraine arrive home - CNN Africa, 17 hours ago
3 I enjoyed dating Tuface before fame and social media because nobody was liking his pictures or trying to slide into his DM - Annie Idibia - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
4 Russia-Ukraine crisis: Second and third batch of evacuees arrive Abuja from Poland, Hungary - Online Nigeria, 15 hours ago
5 Qatari Investments In Nigeria To Hit N500bn, Says Envoy - Leadership, 15 hours ago
6 At 85, Obasanjo remains Nigeria’s most accomplished statesman – Ortom - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
7 AfDB boss celebrates former President Obasanjo at 85 - The Guardian, 11 hours ago
8 Ohanaeze chieftain, Ibegbu warns against dangers of denying Igbos 2023 Presidency - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
9 Ukraine: I’ll rather remain a refugee than return to Nigeria, says 32-yr-old Okafor - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
10 2023: He has done a lot for me - Katsina emir says he can't disown Tinubu - Legit, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info