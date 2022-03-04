It’s surprising I became a bandit – Turji

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Don’t be willing tools for do-or-die politicians, Buratai advises youths - The Punch,
21 hours ago
|
2
|
Hundreds of Nigerian evacuees from Ukraine arrive home - CNN Africa,
17 hours ago
|
3
|
I enjoyed dating Tuface before fame and social media because nobody was liking his pictures or trying to slide into his DM - Annie Idibia - Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
|
4
|
Russia-Ukraine crisis: Second and third batch of evacuees arrive Abuja from Poland, Hungary - Online Nigeria,
15 hours ago
|
5
|
Qatari Investments In Nigeria To Hit N500bn, Says Envoy - Leadership,
15 hours ago
|
6
|
At 85, Obasanjo remains Nigeria’s most accomplished statesman – Ortom - Daily Post,
12 hours ago
|
7
|
AfDB boss celebrates former President Obasanjo at 85 - The Guardian,
11 hours ago
|
8
|
Ohanaeze chieftain, Ibegbu warns against dangers of denying Igbos 2023 Presidency - Daily Post,
14 hours ago
|
9
|
Ukraine: I’ll rather remain a refugee than return to Nigeria, says 32-yr-old Okafor - Vanguard News,
17 hours ago
|
10
|
2023: He has done a lot for me - Katsina emir says he can't disown Tinubu - Legit,
11 hours ago