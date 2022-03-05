Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Qatari Investments In Nigeria To Hit N500bn, Says Envoy
Leadership  - The State of Qatar has strengthened efforts to increase its level of investment in Nigeria, which is expected to hit about N500 billion before the end of the year. The Ambassador of the state of Qatar to Nigeria, Dr. Ali Ghanem Al-Hajri, made this ...

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

