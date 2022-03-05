Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Samsung Electronics suspends shipments to Russia
News photo The Punch  - Samsung Electronics has suspended shipments to Russia over "geopolitical developments", the firm said Saturday, as major firms including Apple cut ties with the country over its invasion of Ukraine.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Ukraine Invasion: Samsung Suspends Shipments Of Products To Russia Biz Watch Nigeria:
Ukraine Invasion: Samsung Suspends Shipments Of Products To Russia
Samsung suspends shipments to Russia over The Street Journal:
Samsung suspends shipments to Russia over 'geopolitical developments'
Samsung Electronics suspends shipments to Russia, will donate $6 million in aid 1st for Credible News:
Samsung Electronics suspends shipments to Russia, will donate $6 million in aid
Samsung Electronics suspends shipments to Russia Within Nigeria:
Samsung Electronics suspends shipments to Russia


   More Picks
1 Don’t be willing tools for do-or-die politicians, Buratai advises youths - The Punch, 19 hours ago
2 Hundreds of Nigerian evacuees from Ukraine arrive home - CNN Africa, 15 hours ago
3 I enjoyed dating Tuface before fame and social media because nobody was liking his pictures or trying to slide into his DM - Annie Idibia - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
4 Twin sisters with very different skin tones cause a stir online as they celebrate their birthday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
5 Novelty match: Obasanjo scores two goals as OOPL defeats Ogun govt team [VIDEO] - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
6 Ned Nwoko: Police arrest surety over failure to produce Sowore for investigation - Peoples Gazette, 23 hours ago
7 2023: After eight years, I'll hand over to smartest politician with most followers - Tinubu - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
8 Qatari Investments In Nigeria To Hit N500bn, Says Envoy - Leadership, 14 hours ago
9 At 85, Obasanjo remains Nigeria’s most accomplished statesman – Ortom - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
10 Ohanaeze chieftain, Ibegbu warns against dangers of denying Igbos 2023 Presidency - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info