Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


"Divorce feels like suffocating" Kanye West shares how he feels about divorce as Kim Kardashian is declared single
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Kanye West has taken to Instagram to disclose what a divorce feels like.

 

The rapper, whose wife was recently declared legally single amid their divorce case, deleted every single post

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Kim Kardashian Drops The Punch:
Kim Kardashian Drops 'West' From Social Media Accounts One day after the court granted her request to end her marriage, American billionaire, Kim Kardashian has dropped her estranged husband, Kanye West’s last name.
‘Divorce Feels Like You Have Been Set On Fire’, Kanye West Writes News Break:
‘Divorce Feels Like You Have Been Set On Fire’, Kanye West Writes
“Divorce feels like suffocating” – Kanye West writes, takes down all Instagram posts following divorce from ex-wife, Kim Kardashian Naija Parrot:
“Divorce feels like suffocating” – Kanye West writes, takes down all Instagram posts following divorce from ex-wife, Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Takes Down "West" From Her Instagram Page. Legit 9ja:
Kim Kardashian Takes Down "West" From Her Instagram Page.


   More Picks
1 Novelty match: Obasanjo scores two goals as OOPL defeats Ogun govt team [VIDEO] - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
2 I enjoyed dating Tuface before fame and social media because nobody was liking his pictures or trying to slide into his DM - Annie Idibia - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
3 2022 UTME: JAMB speaks on ‘extension of registration deadline’ - Republican Nigeria, 20 hours ago
4 Don’t be willing tools for do-or-die politicians – Buratai advises youths - National Accord, 13 hours ago
5 2023: After eight years, I'll hand over to smartest politician with most followers - Tinubu - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
6 Twin sisters with very different skin tones cause a stir online as they celebrate their birthday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
7 Nigerians Will Survive Current Fuel Scarcity Like Before, Heaven Won’t Fall – Femi Adesina - Online Nigeria, 20 hours ago
8 Davido?s aide Israel arrives London, thanks the singer for writing to the UK Embassy to approve his visa - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
9 Ukraine: I’ll rather remain a refugee than return to Nigeria, says 32-yr-old Okafor - Vanguard News, 11 hours ago
10 Saraki: At 85, Obasanjo remains source of pride to Nigeria, Africa - News Diary Online, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info