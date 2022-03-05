Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Vanguard News
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Novelty match: Obasanjo scores two goals as OOPL defeats Ogun govt team [VIDEO]
Daily Post
- As part of activities marking the 85th birthday of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, a novelty football match was played Friday at the Olusegun Obasanjo
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Channels Television:
Obasanjo At 85: Former President Participates In Novelty Match
Vanguard News:
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo celebrates 85th birthday with a novelty match SOURCE: SOCIAL MEDIA
The Punch:
Ex-president Obasanjo Plays Football As He Clocks 85 Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has participated in a novelty match on his 85th birthday.
Signal:
Obasanjo at 85: Former President Participates in Novelty Match
The Street Journal:
Obasanjo At 85: Former President Participates In Novelty Match
News Breakers:
Obasanjo At 85: Former President Participates In Novelty Match
Naija News:
Ex-President, Obasanjo Scores Twice As OOPL Defeats Ogun Govt In Novelty Match
Gist Reel:
Novelty match: 85-year-old ex-President Obasanjo captains team to victory; scores two goals [Video]
Tori News:
Novelty Match: Obasanjo Scores Two Goals As OOPL Defeats Ogun Govt Team (Video)
More Picks
1
2022 World Cup qualifier: Ighalo, Emmanuel Dennis, Lookman, 22 other Super Eagles stars invited for playoff against Ghana -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
2
War: Poland arrests suspected Russian spy near Ukrainian border -
Daily Post,
24 hours ago
3
I enjoyed dating Tuface before fame and social media because nobody was liking his pictures or trying to slide into his DM - Annie Idibia -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
4
2022 UTME: JAMB speaks on ‘extension of registration deadline’ -
Republican Nigeria,
16 hours ago
5
Nigerians Will Survive Current Fuel Scarcity Like Before, Heaven Won’t Fall – Femi Adesina -
Online Nigeria,
17 hours ago
6
Davido?s aide Israel arrives London, thanks the singer for writing to the UK Embassy to approve his visa -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
7
September MFOR: NNPC Records 353% Increase in Trading Surplus -
News Diary Online,
22 hours ago
8
Actress Genevieve Nnaji stirs reactions as she shows off banging body at 42 -
Legit,
23 hours ago
9
2023: After eight years, I'll hand over to smartest politician with most followers - Tinubu -
Daily Post,
16 hours ago
10
2023: He has done a lot for me - Katsina emir says he can't disown Tinubu -
Legit,
2 hours ago
