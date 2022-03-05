Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Novelty match: Obasanjo scores two goals as OOPL defeats Ogun govt team [VIDEO]
News photo Daily Post  - As part of activities marking the 85th birthday of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, a novelty football match was played Friday at the Olusegun Obasanjo

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Obasanjo At 85: Former President Participates In Novelty Match Channels Television:
Obasanjo At 85: Former President Participates In Novelty Match
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo celebrates 85th birthday with a novelty match SOURCE: SOCIAL MEDIA Vanguard News:
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo celebrates 85th birthday with a novelty match SOURCE: SOCIAL MEDIA
Ex-president Obasanjo Plays Football As He Clocks 85 Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has participated in a novelty match on his 85th birthday. The Punch:
Ex-president Obasanjo Plays Football As He Clocks 85 Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has participated in a novelty match on his 85th birthday.
Obasanjo at 85: Former President Participates in Novelty Match Signal:
Obasanjo at 85: Former President Participates in Novelty Match
Obasanjo At 85: Former President Participates In Novelty Match The Street Journal:
Obasanjo At 85: Former President Participates In Novelty Match
Obasanjo At 85: Former President Participates In Novelty Match News Breakers:
Obasanjo At 85: Former President Participates In Novelty Match
Ex-President, Obasanjo Scores Twice As OOPL Defeats Ogun Govt In Novelty Match Naija News:
Ex-President, Obasanjo Scores Twice As OOPL Defeats Ogun Govt In Novelty Match
Novelty match: 85-year-old ex-President Obasanjo captains team to victory; scores two goals [Video] Gist Reel:
Novelty match: 85-year-old ex-President Obasanjo captains team to victory; scores two goals [Video]
Novelty Match: Obasanjo Scores Two Goals As OOPL Defeats Ogun Govt Team (Video) Tori News:
Novelty Match: Obasanjo Scores Two Goals As OOPL Defeats Ogun Govt Team (Video)


   More Picks
1 2022 World Cup qualifier: Ighalo, Emmanuel Dennis, Lookman, 22 other Super Eagles stars invited for playoff against Ghana - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 War: Poland arrests suspected Russian spy near Ukrainian border - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
3 I enjoyed dating Tuface before fame and social media because nobody was liking his pictures or trying to slide into his DM - Annie Idibia - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
4 2022 UTME: JAMB speaks on ‘extension of registration deadline’ - Republican Nigeria, 16 hours ago
5 Nigerians Will Survive Current Fuel Scarcity Like Before, Heaven Won’t Fall – Femi Adesina - Online Nigeria, 17 hours ago
6 Davido?s aide Israel arrives London, thanks the singer for writing to the UK Embassy to approve his visa - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
7 September MFOR: NNPC Records 353% Increase in Trading Surplus - News Diary Online, 22 hours ago
8 Actress Genevieve Nnaji stirs reactions as she shows off banging body at 42 - Legit, 23 hours ago
9 2023: After eight years, I'll hand over to smartest politician with most followers - Tinubu - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
10 2023: He has done a lot for me - Katsina emir says he can't disown Tinubu - Legit, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info