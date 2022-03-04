Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Vanguard News
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
This one I can?t forgive God - Tonto Dikeh writes as she shares video of her turning up for her step-mother?s burial ceremony (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Actress Tonto Dikeh has shared a video of her turning up for her step-mother’s burial ceremony.
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Naija Parrot:
“I can’t forgive God for this one” — Tonto Dikeh says over her step-mum’s death
Gist Reel:
"I can't forgive God this one" – Tonto Dikeh says over stepmother's death
Tori News:
This One I Can’t Forgive God - Tonto Dikeh Writes As She Shares Video Of Her Turning Up For Her Step-Mother’s Burial (Video)
More Picks
1
Novelty match: Obasanjo scores two goals as OOPL defeats Ogun govt team [VIDEO] -
Daily Post,
9 hours ago
2
I enjoyed dating Tuface before fame and social media because nobody was liking his pictures or trying to slide into his DM - Annie Idibia -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
3
Twin sisters with very different skin tones cause a stir online as they celebrate their birthday -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
4
2022 UTME: JAMB speaks on ‘extension of registration deadline’ -
Republican Nigeria,
21 hours ago
5
Don’t be willing tools for do-or-die politicians – Buratai advises youths -
National Accord,
14 hours ago
6
2023: After eight years, I'll hand over to smartest politician with most followers - Tinubu -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
7
Nigerians Will Survive Current Fuel Scarcity Like Before, Heaven Won’t Fall – Femi Adesina -
Online Nigeria,
22 hours ago
8
Ohanaeze chieftain, Ibegbu warns against dangers of denying Igbos 2023 Presidency -
Daily Post,
9 hours ago
9
Ukraine: I’ll rather remain a refugee than return to Nigeria, says 32-yr-old Okafor -
Vanguard News,
12 hours ago
10
Saraki: At 85, Obasanjo remains source of pride to Nigeria, Africa -
News Diary Online,
20 hours ago
