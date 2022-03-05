Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


APC Convention: Nwosu, Okorocha's men make sub-committee list
News photo The Nation  - Former governorship candidate Uche Nwosu and other members of the Imo chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) loyal to former

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

APC convention: Uche Nwosu, Okorocha The Punch:
APC convention: Uche Nwosu, Okorocha's men make sub-committee list
Nwosu, Okorocha Nigerian Tribune:
Nwosu, Okorocha's men make APC Convention Sub-Committee list
APC convention: Uche Nwosu, Okorocha Daily Post:
APC convention: Uche Nwosu, Okorocha's men make sub-committee list


   More Picks
1 I enjoyed dating Tuface before fame and social media because nobody was liking his pictures or trying to slide into his DM - Annie Idibia - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
2 Hundreds of Nigerian evacuees from Ukraine arrive home - CNN Africa, 18 hours ago
3 Novelty match: Obasanjo scores two goals as OOPL defeats Ogun govt team [VIDEO] - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
4 Russia-Ukraine crisis: Second and third batch of evacuees arrive Abuja from Poland, Hungary - Online Nigeria, 16 hours ago
5 Qatari Investments In Nigeria To Hit N500bn, Says Envoy - Leadership, 17 hours ago
6 At 85, Obasanjo remains Nigeria’s most accomplished statesman – Ortom - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
7 Ohanaeze chieftain, Ibegbu warns against dangers of denying Igbos 2023 Presidency - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
8 Ukraine: I’ll rather remain a refugee than return to Nigeria, says 32-yr-old Okafor - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
9 2023: He has done a lot for me - Katsina emir says he can't disown Tinubu - Legit, 13 hours ago
10 Zimbabwe Presidential Soldiers arrested for robbery - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info