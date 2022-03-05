Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Fela, KSA, others, inducted into Afrobeats Hall of Fame
The Guardian  - History was made last Saturday, at the Amore Gardens in Lagos, as the novel edition of the Afrobeats Hall of Fame induction ceremony was held.

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Fela, KSA, others inducted to Afrobeats Hall of Fame The Punch:
Fela, KSA, others inducted to Afrobeats Hall of Fame
Fela, KSA, others inducted to Afrobeats Hall of Fame News Breakers:
Fela, KSA, others inducted to Afrobeats Hall of Fame
Fela, King Sunny Ade, Others Inducted Into Afrobeats Hall Of Fame Gist Punch:
Fela, King Sunny Ade, Others Inducted Into Afrobeats Hall Of Fame


   More Picks
1 I enjoyed dating Tuface before fame and social media because nobody was liking his pictures or trying to slide into his DM - Annie Idibia - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
2 Hundreds of Nigerian evacuees from Ukraine arrive home - CNN Africa, 18 hours ago
3 Novelty match: Obasanjo scores two goals as OOPL defeats Ogun govt team [VIDEO] - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
4 Russia-Ukraine crisis: Second and third batch of evacuees arrive Abuja from Poland, Hungary - Online Nigeria, 16 hours ago
5 Qatari Investments In Nigeria To Hit N500bn, Says Envoy - Leadership, 17 hours ago
6 At 85, Obasanjo remains Nigeria’s most accomplished statesman – Ortom - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
7 Ohanaeze chieftain, Ibegbu warns against dangers of denying Igbos 2023 Presidency - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
8 Ukraine: I’ll rather remain a refugee than return to Nigeria, says 32-yr-old Okafor - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
9 2023: He has done a lot for me - Katsina emir says he can't disown Tinubu - Legit, 13 hours ago
10 Zimbabwe Presidential Soldiers arrested for robbery - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info