Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


You can be President – Pastor Ibiyeomie urges members to join race
Daily Post  - Pastor David Ibiyeomie of Salvation Ministry has urged his church members to consider running for the office of the Nigerian President, saying it is not a big deal.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

You can be President – Pastor Ibiyeomie urges members to join race Pastor David Ibiyeomie of Salvation Ministry has urged his church members to consider running for the office of the Nigerian President, saying it is not a big deal. Daily Times:
You can be President – Pastor Ibiyeomie urges members to join race Pastor David Ibiyeomie of Salvation Ministry has urged his church members to consider running for the office of the Nigerian President, saying it is not a big deal.
You can be President – Pastor Ibiyeomie urges members to join race Tunde Ednut:
You can be President – Pastor Ibiyeomie urges members to join race
You can be President – Pastor Ibiyeomie urges members to join race Within Nigeria:
You can be President – Pastor Ibiyeomie urges members to join race


   More Picks
1 Hundreds of Nigerian evacuees from Ukraine arrive home - CNN Africa, 14 hours ago
2 Don’t be willing tools for do-or-die politicians – Buratai advises youths - National Accord, 16 hours ago
3 Twin sisters with very different skin tones cause a stir online as they celebrate their birthday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
4 Novelty match: Obasanjo scores two goals as OOPL defeats Ogun govt team [VIDEO] - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
5 I enjoyed dating Tuface before fame and social media because nobody was liking his pictures or trying to slide into his DM - Annie Idibia - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
6 2022 UTME: JAMB speaks on ‘extension of registration deadline’ - Republican Nigeria, 23 hours ago
7 Ned Nwoko: Police arrest surety over failure to produce Sowore for investigation - Peoples Gazette, 22 hours ago
8 Russia-Ukraine crisis: Second and third batch of evacuees arrive Abuja from Poland, Hungary - Online Nigeria, 12 hours ago
9 2023: After eight years, I'll hand over to smartest politician with most followers - Tinubu - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
10 Nigerians Will Survive Current Fuel Scarcity Like Before, Heaven Won’t Fall – Femi Adesina - Online Nigeria, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info