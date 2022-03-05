Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


95 per cent of divorce seekers cite adultery as reason — Lawyer
News photo Daily Trust  - A legal practitioner, Mrs Bukola Ajayi, says adultery is the most common reason divorce-seeking spouses have cited for the dissolution of their marriages.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Majority of divorce seekers in Nigeria cite adultery as reason: Lawyer Peoples Gazette:
Majority of divorce seekers in Nigeria cite adultery as reason: Lawyer
95 per cent of divorce seekers cite adultery as reason — Lawyer The Point:
95 per cent of divorce seekers cite adultery as reason — Lawyer
95 Per Cent Of Divorce Seekers Cite Adultery As Reason — Lawyer Reveals Tori News:
95 Per Cent Of Divorce Seekers Cite Adultery As Reason — Lawyer Reveals


   More Picks
1 Novelty match: Obasanjo scores two goals as OOPL defeats Ogun govt team [VIDEO] - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
2 I enjoyed dating Tuface before fame and social media because nobody was liking his pictures or trying to slide into his DM - Annie Idibia - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
3 Twin sisters with very different skin tones cause a stir online as they celebrate their birthday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
4 2022 UTME: JAMB speaks on ‘extension of registration deadline’ - Republican Nigeria, 21 hours ago
5 Don’t be willing tools for do-or-die politicians – Buratai advises youths - National Accord, 14 hours ago
6 2023: After eight years, I'll hand over to smartest politician with most followers - Tinubu - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
7 Nigerians Will Survive Current Fuel Scarcity Like Before, Heaven Won’t Fall – Femi Adesina - Online Nigeria, 22 hours ago
8 Ohanaeze chieftain, Ibegbu warns against dangers of denying Igbos 2023 Presidency - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
9 Ukraine: I’ll rather remain a refugee than return to Nigeria, says 32-yr-old Okafor - Vanguard News, 12 hours ago
10 Saraki: At 85, Obasanjo remains source of pride to Nigeria, Africa - News Diary Online, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info