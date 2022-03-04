Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Vanguard News
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
I for dance at O2: Davido's aide angry as Embassy denies him visa to attend show
Legit
- I for dance at O2: Davido's aide angry as Embassy denies him visa to attend show
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
O2 concert: Davido excited as daughters arrive in London
Vanguard News:
Davido excited as Chioma, son arrive London to attend his O2 Arena concert
Kanyi Daily:
Davido’s Aide Laments As He's Denied Visa To Attend O2 Arena Concert In London
Kemi Filani Blog:
Overjoyed as daughters arrive London
More Picks
1
Don’t be willing tools for do-or-die politicians, Buratai advises youths -
The Punch,
19 hours ago
2
Hundreds of Nigerian evacuees from Ukraine arrive home -
CNN Africa,
15 hours ago
3
I enjoyed dating Tuface before fame and social media because nobody was liking his pictures or trying to slide into his DM - Annie Idibia -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
4
Twin sisters with very different skin tones cause a stir online as they celebrate their birthday -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
5
Novelty match: Obasanjo scores two goals as OOPL defeats Ogun govt team [VIDEO] -
Daily Post,
12 hours ago
6
Ned Nwoko: Police arrest surety over failure to produce Sowore for investigation -
Peoples Gazette,
23 hours ago
7
2023: After eight years, I'll hand over to smartest politician with most followers - Tinubu -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
8
Qatari Investments In Nigeria To Hit N500bn, Says Envoy -
Leadership,
14 hours ago
9
At 85, Obasanjo remains Nigeria’s most accomplished statesman – Ortom -
Daily Post,
11 hours ago
10
Ohanaeze chieftain, Ibegbu warns against dangers of denying Igbos 2023 Presidency -
Daily Post,
12 hours ago
