Ukraine: 368 trapped Nigerian students drink, cook with snow, ice
The Nation  - No fewer than 368 Nigerian students still trapped in Sumy State University (SumDU), Ukraine, are now drinking and cooking with ice and snow following water shortage in the city of Sumy. They are part of the over 800 international students hiding in ...

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

