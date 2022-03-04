Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


President Buhari congratulates former President Olusegun Obasanjo at 85
Champion Newspapers  - On behalf of the Federal Government and Nigerians in general, President Muhammadu Buhari felicitates with former President Olusegun Obasanjo on his 85th birthday, joining family, friends and associates in celebrating the joyous occasion.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Buhari Rejoices with Ex-president Obasanjo at 85 This Day:
Buhari Rejoices with Ex-president Obasanjo at 85
Buhari Congratulates Former President Olusegun Obasanjo At 85 Yes International! Magazine:
Buhari Congratulates Former President Olusegun Obasanjo At 85
Julia Blaise Blog:
Buhari congratulates former President Olusegun Obasanjo at 85


   More Picks
1 Don’t be willing tools for do-or-die politicians, Buratai advises youths - The Punch, 19 hours ago
2 Hundreds of Nigerian evacuees from Ukraine arrive home - CNN Africa, 15 hours ago
3 I enjoyed dating Tuface before fame and social media because nobody was liking his pictures or trying to slide into his DM - Annie Idibia - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
4 Twin sisters with very different skin tones cause a stir online as they celebrate their birthday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
5 Novelty match: Obasanjo scores two goals as OOPL defeats Ogun govt team [VIDEO] - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
6 Ned Nwoko: Police arrest surety over failure to produce Sowore for investigation - Peoples Gazette, 23 hours ago
7 2023: After eight years, I'll hand over to smartest politician with most followers - Tinubu - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
8 Qatari Investments In Nigeria To Hit N500bn, Says Envoy - Leadership, 14 hours ago
9 At 85, Obasanjo remains Nigeria’s most accomplished statesman – Ortom - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
10 Ohanaeze chieftain, Ibegbu warns against dangers of denying Igbos 2023 Presidency - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info