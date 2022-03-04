Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Hundreds of Nigerian evacuees from Ukraine arrive home
CNN Africa  - More than 400 Nigerian citizens fleeing the war in Ukraine have returned home after being evacuated by the government, according to the West African country’s Diaspora Commission.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 Novelty match: Obasanjo scores two goals as OOPL defeats Ogun govt team [VIDEO] - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
2 I enjoyed dating Tuface before fame and social media because nobody was liking his pictures or trying to slide into his DM - Annie Idibia - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
3 2022 UTME: JAMB speaks on ‘extension of registration deadline’ - Republican Nigeria, 20 hours ago
4 Don’t be willing tools for do-or-die politicians – Buratai advises youths - National Accord, 13 hours ago
5 2023: After eight years, I'll hand over to smartest politician with most followers - Tinubu - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
6 Twin sisters with very different skin tones cause a stir online as they celebrate their birthday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
7 Nigerians Will Survive Current Fuel Scarcity Like Before, Heaven Won’t Fall – Femi Adesina - Online Nigeria, 20 hours ago
8 Davido?s aide Israel arrives London, thanks the singer for writing to the UK Embassy to approve his visa - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
9 Ukraine: I’ll rather remain a refugee than return to Nigeria, says 32-yr-old Okafor - Vanguard News, 11 hours ago
10 Saraki: At 85, Obasanjo remains source of pride to Nigeria, Africa - News Diary Online, 18 hours ago
