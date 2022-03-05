Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Russia’s Aeroflot Says Halting All Flights Abroad From March 8
Channels Television  -   Russia’s flagship airline Aeroflot said Saturday that it was suspending all its international flights beginning March 8, as Moscow faces waves of Western sanctions over its military incursion in Ukraine. An Aeroflot statement on the “temporary ...

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Russia’s Aeroflot Says Halting All Flights Abroad From March 8 Independent:
Russia’s Aeroflot Says Halting All Flights Abroad From March 8
Russia’s Aeroflot Says Halting All Flights Abroad From March 8 The Street Journal:
Russia’s Aeroflot Says Halting All Flights Abroad From March 8
Russia’s Aeroflot Says Halting All Flights Abroad From March 8 News Breakers:
Russia’s Aeroflot Says Halting All Flights Abroad From March 8


   More Picks
1 Qatari Investments In Nigeria To Hit N500bn, Says Envoy - Leadership, 18 hours ago
2 "It is dangerous"-Lagos state govt kicks as petrol is given as souvenir at a party, vows to make all involved in it account for their action - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
3 Ohanaeze chieftain, Ibegbu warns against dangers of denying Igbos 2023 Presidency - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
4 Ukraine: I’ll rather remain a refugee than return to Nigeria, says 32-yr-old Okafor - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
5 2023: He has done a lot for me - Katsina emir says he can't disown Tinubu - Legit, 14 hours ago
6 Zimbabwe Presidential Soldiers arrested for robbery - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
7 Throwback video of Mercy Aigbe advising side chics on how to ‘use’ married men [Watch] - Correct NG, 16 hours ago
8 US-Africa Trade Council appoints Olusiji Aina as advisory board member - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
9 It’s my first time in London, I didn’t believe I could enter London – Davido’s driver, Tunde [Video] - Correct NG, 11 hours ago
10 Court jails complainant for sending 'misleading petition' to EFCC - Premium Times, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info