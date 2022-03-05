Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Bishop Kukah slams NASS over rejection of pro-equality bills | Women | herald.ng
News photo The Herald  - Bishop Matthew Kukah of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto says there is nothing wrong with women requesting to have more of them in government and in political offices for social, economic development of the country.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

Kukah frowns at rejection of Pro- equality bills by NASS News Diary Online:
Kukah frowns at rejection of Pro- equality bills by NASS
Kukah attacks NASS for rejecting pro-equality bill - P.M. News PM News:
Kukah attacks NASS for rejecting pro-equality bill - P.M. News
Kukah attacks NASS for rejecting pro-equality bill News Breakers:
Kukah attacks NASS for rejecting pro-equality bill


   More Picks
1 Novelty match: Obasanjo scores two goals as OOPL defeats Ogun govt team [VIDEO] - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
2 Russia-Ukraine crisis: Second and third batch of evacuees arrive Abuja from Poland, Hungary - Online Nigeria, 21 hours ago
3 Qatari Investments In Nigeria To Hit N500bn, Says Envoy - Leadership, 21 hours ago
4 "It is dangerous"-Lagos state govt kicks as petrol is given as souvenir at a party, vows to make all involved in it account for their action - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
5 At 85, Obasanjo remains Nigeria’s most accomplished statesman – Ortom - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
6 Ohanaeze chieftain, Ibegbu warns against dangers of denying Igbos 2023 Presidency - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
7 Ukraine: I’ll rather remain a refugee than return to Nigeria, says 32-yr-old Okafor - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
8 2023: He has done a lot for me - Katsina emir says he can't disown Tinubu - Legit, 17 hours ago
9 Zimbabwe Presidential Soldiers arrested for robbery - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
10 EPL: I will quit Liverpool in 2024 - Klopp - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info