Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Vanguard News
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Don’t be willing tools for do-or-die politicians, Buratai advises youths
The Punch
- Don’t be willing tools for do-or-die politicians, Buratai advises youths
19 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
Don’t be willing tools for do-or-die politicians, Buratai advises youths
The Sun:
2023: Buratai warns youths against violence – The Sun Nigeria
The Herald:
2023: Don’t be willing tools for do-or-die politicians – Buratai advises youths
Information Nigeria:
Don’t Be Willing Tools For Do-Or-Die Politicians, Buratai Advises Youths
National Accord:
Don’t be willing tools for do-or-die politicians – Buratai advises youths
News Break:
‘Don’t Be Willing Tools For Do-or-die Politicians’ – Buratai Advises Youths
Nigerian Eye:
Buratai to youths: Don’t make yourselves tools for do-or-die politicians
News Breakers:
Don’t be willing tools for do-or-die politicians, Buratai advises youths
1st for Credible News:
Buratai to youths: Don’t be willing tools for do-or-die politicians
Tunde Ednut:
Do not make yourselves tools for do or die politicians, Buratai tells youths
Within Nigeria:
Do not make yourselves tools for do or die politicians, Buratai tells youths
Kanyi Daily:
"Don't Be Used As Willing Tools By Do-Or-Die Politicians" - Buratai Tells Nigerian Youths
