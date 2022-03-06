Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

"They say don't question you but I need answers" Tonto Dikeh questions God as she bids her stepmother good bye
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Tonto Dikeh has responded to Nigerians who criticised her over the post she shared earlier in the day where she stated she wasn't going to forgive God after losing her stepmother.

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

