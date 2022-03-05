Post News
News at a Glance
VIDEO: Let us go home, Nigerian students demand evacuation from Ukraine
The Nation
- Let us go home, Nigerian students demand evacuation from Ukraine
13 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Channels Television:
Nigerian Students Trapped In Ukraine Appeal For Urgent Evacuation
National Accord:
Nigerian students trapped in Ukraine appeal for urgent evacuation
The Street Journal:
Nigerian Students Trapped In Ukraine Appeal For Urgent Evacuation
News Breakers:
Nigerian Students Trapped In Ukraine Appeal For Urgent Evacuation
More Picks
1
"It is dangerous"-Lagos state govt kicks as petrol is given as souvenir at a party, vows to make all involved in it account for their action -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
2
At 85, Obasanjo remains Nigeria’s most accomplished statesman – Ortom -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
3
2023: He has done a lot for me - Katsina emir says he can't disown Tinubu -
Legit,
22 hours ago
4
Korra Obidi shows off incredible snapback just 4 days after giving birth (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
5
God has never failed me, Davido prays over London concert -
The Punch,
16 hours ago
6
Nigeria vs Ghana: Ighalo slams those against his return to Super Eagles -
Daily Post,
18 hours ago
7
Zoning: Yahaya Bello's presidential ambition non-negotiable, says APC stakeholders group -
The Cable,
21 hours ago
8
Zimbabwe Presidential Soldiers arrested for robbery -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
9
Premier League: Iheanacho Bags Assist; Ndidi, Lookman In Action As Leicester Pip Leeds United -
Complete Sports,
18 hours ago
10
EPL: I will quit Liverpool in 2024 - Klopp -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
