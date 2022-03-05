Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Kukah frowns at rejection of pro-gender balance bills by NASS
News photo Daily Nigerian  - Bishop Matthew Kukah of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto says there is nothing wrong with women requesting to have more of them in government and in political offices for social, economic development of the country.

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

