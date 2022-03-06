Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


CSOs accuse HoS of employment racketeering
News photo The Punch  - CSOs accuse HoS of employment racketeering

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Another Source

CSOs accuse HoS of employment racketeering News Breakers:
CSOs accuse HoS of employment racketeering


   More Picks
1 42-year-old native doctor hangs himself in Benue - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
2 Davido?s official DJ, ECool dragged over his performance at the singer?s sold-out show at O2 Arena in London (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
3 Nigeria will soon cease to be a country – Obasanjo - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
4 Israel DMW Opens The Show At Davido's 02 Arena Concert | WATCH - Not Just OK, 21 hours ago
5 Korra Obidi shows off incredible snapback just 4 days after giving birth (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
6 Two suspects arrested as police begin investigation into case of missing lady who boarded BRT bus in Lagos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
7 Why Buhari lacks power to seek electoral Act amendment –Wike - The Punch, 19 hours ago
8 Russia-Ukraine war: It’s more risky – Nigerians reject evacuation - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
9 CBA foundation launches social enterprise initiative to take intervention among underprivileged widows to next level - Mega News, 20 hours ago
10 ​VIDEO: Let us go home, Nigerian students demand evacuation from Ukraine - The Nation, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info