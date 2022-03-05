Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Bride abducted on way to matrimonial home in Niger
Daily Trust  - A newlywed bride was abducted on her way to her matrimonial home in Niger State.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigerian Bride Abducted On Way To Matrimonial Home Diamond Celebrities:
Nigerian Bride Abducted On Way To Matrimonial Home
Bride abducted on her way to matrimonial home in Niger Within Nigeria:
Bride abducted on her way to matrimonial home in Niger
Shock As Newlywed Bride Gets Abducted On The Way To Her Matrimonial Home In Niger Tori News:
Shock As Newlywed Bride Gets Abducted On The Way To Her Matrimonial Home In Niger


   More Picks
1 Hottest Video On The Don Jazzy Seen Messaging The A$$ Of A Slim Beautiful Girl (WATCH) - Naija Loaded, 21 hours ago
2 "It is dangerous"-Lagos state govt kicks as petrol is given as souvenir at a party, vows to make all involved in it account for their action - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
3 AfDB boss celebrates former President Obasanjo at 85 - The Guardian, 24 hours ago
4 2023: He has done a lot for me - Katsina emir says he can't disown Tinubu - Legit, 23 hours ago
5 Korra Obidi shows off incredible snapback just 4 days after giving birth (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
6 God has never failed me, Davido prays over London concert - The Punch, 18 hours ago
7 Nigeria vs Ghana: Ighalo slams those against his return to Super Eagles - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
8 Zoning: Yahaya Bello's presidential ambition non-negotiable, says APC stakeholders group - The Cable, 22 hours ago
9 Zimbabwe Presidential Soldiers arrested for robbery - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
10 Why I’ll Rather Be A Refugee In Ukraine Than Return To Nigeria — 32-year-old Okafor Finally Revealed – - Studio CB55, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info