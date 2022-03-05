Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Russia/Ukraine war: Italian police seize villas, houses and yachts worth over $150 million from Russian oligarchs
Linda Ikeji Blog  - The Italian police have seized villas, houses and yachts worth 143 million euros (more than $150 million USD) from five Russian oligarchs over ties with Russian president, Vladimir Putin as Russia

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Italian police seize $150 million property from Russian oligarchs  - P.M. News PM News:
Italian police seize $150 million property from Russian oligarchs  - P.M. News
Ukraine: Italian police seize properties worth over $150 million from Russian oligarchs Lailas News:
Ukraine: Italian police seize properties worth over $150 million from Russian oligarchs
Italian police seize $150 million property from Russian oligarchs News Breakers:
Italian police seize $150 million property from Russian oligarchs


   More Picks
1 Hottest Video On The Don Jazzy Seen Messaging The A$$ Of A Slim Beautiful Girl (WATCH) - Naija Loaded, 23 hours ago
2 Korra Obidi shows off incredible snapback just 4 days after giving birth (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
3 "It is dangerous"-Lagos state govt kicks as petrol is given as souvenir at a party, vows to make all involved in it account for their action - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
4 Two suspects arrested as police begin investigation into case of missing lady who boarded BRT bus in Lagos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
5 God has never failed me, Davido prays over London concert - The Punch, 19 hours ago
6 2023 Presidency: TOTT, Other Groups Drum Support For Osinbajo - Channels Television, 21 hours ago
7 Nigeria vs Ghana: Ighalo slams those against his return to Super Eagles - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
8 Zoning: Yahaya Bello's presidential ambition non-negotiable, says APC stakeholders group - The Cable, 24 hours ago
9 Zimbabwe Presidential Soldiers arrested for robbery - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
10 Why I’ll Rather Be A Refugee In Ukraine Than Return To Nigeria — 32-year-old Okafor Finally Revealed – - Studio CB55, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info