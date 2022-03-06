Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


At Least Six Killed In US Tornado
News photo The Street Journal  - Four adults and two children were killed when a tornado hit Madison County in the US state of Iowa on Saturday, officials said.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

At Least Six Killed In US Tornado Channels Television:
At Least Six Killed In US Tornado
At least six killed in US tornado The Guardian:
At least six killed in US tornado
At least six killed in US tornado News Breakers:
At least six killed in US tornado


   More Picks
1 Lagos Free Zone to decongest Apapa, Tincan Island ports – Emefiele - The Herald, 21 hours ago
2 Israel DMW Opens The Show At Davido's 02 Arena Concert | WATCH - Not Just OK, 18 hours ago
3 Korra Obidi shows off incredible snapback just 4 days after giving birth (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
4 Two suspects arrested as police begin investigation into case of missing lady who boarded BRT bus in Lagos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
5 Davido?s official DJ, ECool dragged over his performance at the singer?s sold-out show at O2 Arena in London (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
6 Russia-Ukraine war: It’s more risky – Nigerians reject evacuation - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
7 CBA foundation launches social enterprise initiative to take intervention among underprivileged widows to next level - Mega News, 17 hours ago
8 ​VIDEO: Let us go home, Nigerian students demand evacuation from Ukraine - The Nation, 20 hours ago
9 God has never failed me, Davido prays over London concert - The Punch, 24 hours ago
10 Why I’ll Rather Be A Refugee In Ukraine Than Return To Nigeria — 32-year-old Okafor Finally Revealed – - Studio CB55, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info