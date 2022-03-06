Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


22 Wounded In Violence At Mexican Football Match
News photo The Street Journal  - At least 22 people were wounded when violence erupted Saturday in the stands of a Mexican football match, which was called off when the clash spilled onto the field.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

22 Wounded In Violence At Mexican Football Match Channels Television:
22 Wounded In Violence At Mexican Football Match
22 wounded in violence at Mexican football match The Guardian:
22 wounded in violence at Mexican football match
22 wounded in violence at Mexican football match News Breakers:
22 wounded in violence at Mexican football match


   More Picks
1 Lagos Free Zone to decongest Apapa, Tincan Island ports – Emefiele - The Herald, 20 hours ago
2 Korra Obidi shows off incredible snapback just 4 days after giving birth (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
3 Russia-Ukraine war: It’s more risky – Nigerians reject evacuation - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
4 Israel DMW Opens The Show At Davido's 02 Arena Concert | WATCH - Not Just OK, 17 hours ago
5 CBA foundation launches social enterprise initiative to take intervention among underprivileged widows to next level - Mega News, 15 hours ago
6 ​VIDEO: Let us go home, Nigerian students demand evacuation from Ukraine - The Nation, 19 hours ago
7 Two suspects arrested as police begin investigation into case of missing lady who boarded BRT bus in Lagos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
8 God has never failed me, Davido prays over London concert - The Punch, 22 hours ago
9 2023 Presidency: TOTT, Other Groups Drum Support For Osinbajo - Channels Television, 24 hours ago
10 Global Terrorism Index: Nigeria’s Ranking Improves As Boko Haram Killings Dip By 72% - Report - The Nigeria Lawyer, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info