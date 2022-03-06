Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Vanguard News
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
PHOTOS: Fourth batch of Nigerian evacuees from Ukraine land in Abuja
The Cable
- Several Nigerians stranded in Ukraine have returned home after fleeing the war-torn country.
12 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Channels Television:
Fourth Batch Of Nigerians From Ukraine Arrives In Abuja
The Punch:
PHOTOS: Fresh Set Of Nigerians From Ukraine Arrive In Abuja The fourth batch of Nigerians fleeing the war in Ukraine have arrived back in Nigeria via Hungary. The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission said the evacuees arrived the Nnamdi Azikwe ...
Premium Times:
UPDATED: Russia-Ukraine War: Fourth batch of Nigerian evacuees arrive Abuja
The News Guru:
Russian invasion: Fourth batch of Nigerians arrives in Abuja from Ukraine
News Breakers:
Fourth Batch Of Nigerians From Ukraine Arrives In Abuja
Screen Gist:
Fourth Batch Of Nigerians From Ukraine Arrives In Abuja
More Picks
1
42-year-old native doctor hangs himself in Benue -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
2
Davido?s official DJ, ECool dragged over his performance at the singer?s sold-out show at O2 Arena in London (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
3
Nigeria will soon cease to be a country – Obasanjo -
Daily Post,
13 hours ago
4
Israel DMW Opens The Show At Davido's 02 Arena Concert | WATCH -
Not Just OK,
23 hours ago
5
Korra Obidi shows off incredible snapback just 4 days after giving birth (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
6
Two suspects arrested as police begin investigation into case of missing lady who boarded BRT bus in Lagos -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
7
Agricultural sector is Nigeria’s saving grace – Emefiele -
Daily Post,
2 hours ago
8
PHOTOS: Fourth batch of Nigerian evacuees from Ukraine land in Abuja -
The Cable,
12 hours ago
9
Why Buhari lacks power to seek electoral Act amendment –Wike -
The Punch,
20 hours ago
10
Abandoned govts' properties: Sanwo-Olu tasks reps' c'ttee on return of Lagos properties -
Vanguard News,
1 hour ago
