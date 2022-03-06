Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ukraine: 306 Nigerians arrive in Abuja from Hungary
News photo The Eagle Online  - The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the evacuees arrived via Air Peace Airline at 12:35 a.m on Sunday.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Another 306 Nigerians in Ukraine arrive Abuja from Hungary Nigerian Tribune:
Another 306 Nigerians in Ukraine arrive Abuja from Hungary
Ukraine: 1,112 Nigerians Return As Another 306 Arrive From Hungary Leadership:
Ukraine: 1,112 Nigerians Return As Another 306 Arrive From Hungary
Russia-Ukraine war: 306 Nigerians arrive in Abuja from Hungary News Diary Online:
Russia-Ukraine war: 306 Nigerians arrive in Abuja from Hungary


   More Picks
1 Lagos Free Zone to decongest Apapa, Tincan Island ports – Emefiele - The Herald, 23 hours ago
2 Davido?s official DJ, ECool dragged over his performance at the singer?s sold-out show at O2 Arena in London (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
3 Israel DMW Opens The Show At Davido's 02 Arena Concert | WATCH - Not Just OK, 20 hours ago
4 Korra Obidi shows off incredible snapback just 4 days after giving birth (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
5 Two suspects arrested as police begin investigation into case of missing lady who boarded BRT bus in Lagos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
6 Russia-Ukraine war: It’s more risky – Nigerians reject evacuation - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
7 CBA foundation launches social enterprise initiative to take intervention among underprivileged widows to next level - Mega News, 18 hours ago
8 ​VIDEO: Let us go home, Nigerian students demand evacuation from Ukraine - The Nation, 22 hours ago
9 I slept with my son to give my husband a child - Mother confesses - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
10 Buhari’s serial abuse of Nigeria’s Lady Justice - The Cable, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info