Lone accident claims 2 lives, injures 8 on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway
News photo The Guardian  - The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun said a lone accident at Mile 12 market, Ogere, on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway claimed two lives and injured eight others on Saturday night.

24 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

