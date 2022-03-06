Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Amended Electoral Act won’t guarantee transparent elections in Nigeria – APC chieftain, Onwusoanya
News photo Daily Post  - Mazi Jones Onwusoanya, a chieftain of Ohanaeze Ndigbo and the immediate past Publicity Secretary of Imo State chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC), has maintained that the Electoral Act Amendment bill recently signed into law by President ...

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Amended Electoral Act Won’t Guarantee Transparent Elections In Nigeria – APC Chieftain, Onwusoanya The Info Stride:
Amended Electoral Act Won’t Guarantee Transparent Elections In Nigeria – APC Chieftain, Onwusoanya
Amended Electoral Act won’t guarantee transparent elections in Nigeria – APC chieftain, Onwusoanya My Celebrity & I:
Amended Electoral Act won’t guarantee transparent elections in Nigeria – APC chieftain, Onwusoanya
Electoral Act Won’t Guarantee Free, Fair Election – APC Chieftain Naija News:
Electoral Act Won’t Guarantee Free, Fair Election – APC Chieftain


   More Picks
1 42-year-old native doctor hangs himself in Benue - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
2 Davido?s official DJ, ECool dragged over his performance at the singer?s sold-out show at O2 Arena in London (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
3 Nigeria will soon cease to be a country – Obasanjo - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
4 Israel DMW Opens The Show At Davido's 02 Arena Concert | WATCH - Not Just OK, 23 hours ago
5 Korra Obidi shows off incredible snapback just 4 days after giving birth (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
6 Two suspects arrested as police begin investigation into case of missing lady who boarded BRT bus in Lagos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
7 Agricultural sector is Nigeria’s saving grace – Emefiele - Daily Post, 2 hours ago
8 PHOTOS: Fourth batch of Nigerian evacuees from Ukraine land in Abuja - The Cable, 12 hours ago
9 Why Buhari lacks power to seek electoral Act amendment –Wike - The Punch, 20 hours ago
10 Abandoned govts' properties: Sanwo-Olu tasks reps' c'ttee on return of Lagos properties - Vanguard News, 1 hour ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info