Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Obasanjo, a patriotic African leader, says David Mark
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - Tribune Online
Obasanjo, a patriotic African leader, says David Mark

Former President of the Senate, Senator David Mark has described former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo as a patriotic African leader who is passionate about the ...

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

David Mark salutes Obasanjo at 85, describes him as uncommon leader Daily Post:
David Mark salutes Obasanjo at 85, describes him as uncommon leader
Mark eulogises Obasanjo @ 85……says he is a great African leader News Diary Online:
Mark eulogises Obasanjo @ 85……says he is a great African leader
David Mark salutes Obasanjo at 85, describes him as uncommon leader My Celebrity & I:
David Mark salutes Obasanjo at 85, describes him as uncommon leader


   More Picks
1 42-year-old native doctor hangs himself in Benue - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
2 Davido?s official DJ, ECool dragged over his performance at the singer?s sold-out show at O2 Arena in London (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
3 Nigeria will soon cease to be a country – Obasanjo - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
4 Israel DMW Opens The Show At Davido's 02 Arena Concert | WATCH - Not Just OK, 23 hours ago
5 Korra Obidi shows off incredible snapback just 4 days after giving birth (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
6 Two suspects arrested as police begin investigation into case of missing lady who boarded BRT bus in Lagos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
7 Agricultural sector is Nigeria’s saving grace – Emefiele - Daily Post, 2 hours ago
8 PHOTOS: Fourth batch of Nigerian evacuees from Ukraine land in Abuja - The Cable, 12 hours ago
9 Why Buhari lacks power to seek electoral Act amendment –Wike - The Punch, 20 hours ago
10 Abandoned govts' properties: Sanwo-Olu tasks reps' c'ttee on return of Lagos properties - Vanguard News, 1 hour ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info