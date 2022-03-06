Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Senate President, Lawan greets Obasanjo at 85
News photo Daily Post  - President of the Nigerian Senate, Ahmed Ibrahim Lawan, on Sunday, joined millions of others around the world to felicitate with former President Olusegun Obasanjo on the occasion of his 85th birthday. birthday.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Lawan Greets Ex-President Obasanjo @ 85 Leadership:
Lawan Greets Ex-President Obasanjo @ 85
Senate President, Lawan greets Obasanjo at 85 Nigerian Eye:
Senate President, Lawan greets Obasanjo at 85
Senate President, Lawan greets Obasanjo at 85 My Celebrity & I:
Senate President, Lawan greets Obasanjo at 85
Senate President greets former President Obasanjo @85 The Eagle Online:
Senate President greets former President Obasanjo @85


   More Picks
1 42-year-old native doctor hangs himself in Benue - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
2 Davido?s official DJ, ECool dragged over his performance at the singer?s sold-out show at O2 Arena in London (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
3 Nigeria will soon cease to be a country – Obasanjo - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
4 Israel DMW Opens The Show At Davido's 02 Arena Concert | WATCH - Not Just OK, 23 hours ago
5 Korra Obidi shows off incredible snapback just 4 days after giving birth (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
6 Two suspects arrested as police begin investigation into case of missing lady who boarded BRT bus in Lagos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
7 Agricultural sector is Nigeria’s saving grace – Emefiele - Daily Post, 2 hours ago
8 PHOTOS: Fourth batch of Nigerian evacuees from Ukraine land in Abuja - The Cable, 12 hours ago
9 Why Buhari lacks power to seek electoral Act amendment –Wike - The Punch, 20 hours ago
10 Abandoned govts' properties: Sanwo-Olu tasks reps' c'ttee on return of Lagos properties - Vanguard News, 1 hour ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info