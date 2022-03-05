Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Actress Eniola Badmus Congratulates Davido After London Show
NPO Reports  - Popular actress Eniola Badmus has congratulated David Adeleke (Davido) after what she called a successful outing. Davido had thrilled fans at his show Saturday night at the O2 Arena. The show, which reportedly sold out, had seen the singer reeling out ...

5 hours ago
PHOTOS: Actress, Eniola Badmus At Davido The Punch:
PHOTOS: Actress, Eniola Badmus At Davido's Show Actress, Eniola Badmus has shared some photos of herself at Davido's show at The 02 Arena in London. She also rocked the singer's blinged jacket.
Eniola Badmus Gist Reel:
Eniola Badmus' pose with Davido in London sparks reactions
Are you pregnant? Actress Eniola Badmus causes a stir with her protruding belly during Davido’s concert Kemi Filani Blog:
Are you pregnant? Actress Eniola Badmus causes a stir with her protruding belly during Davido’s concert


