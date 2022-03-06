Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Ukraine: 'Credible reports' say Russia's attacks on civilians deliberate - US
News photo The Punch  - We've seen very credible reports of deliberate attacks on civilians which would constitute a war crime

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 Nigerian lady disrupts her husband's wedding ceremony to his second wife (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
2 42-year-old Native Doctor Allegedly Commits Suicide In Benue - Sahara Reporters, 13 hours ago
3 2023: I’d rather quit politics than spill blood - Uzodinma - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
4 Lagos govt begins structural tests on Eko Bridge, two others - Ripples Nigeria, 17 hours ago
5 Nursing mom loses her 3-months-old baby at a crÃ¨che - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
6 Davido?s official DJ, ECool dragged over his performance at the singer?s sold-out show at O2 Arena in London (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
7 TikTok, American Express and PricewaterhouseCoopers all suspend operations in Russia - Linda Ikeji Blog, 50 mins ago
8 Na Who Put You For Jet You Suppose Love Pass – Cubana Chief Priest Tells Ubi Franklin Over Claims Of Loving Both Davido And Wizkid - Edujandon, 14 hours ago
9 Armed robbers led by pastor's son kill businessman in Benue - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
10 Kanye West’s New Girlfriend, Chaney Jones Claims Nigerian, Ghanaian Heritage | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 23 hours ago
