I Am Not Portable’s Manager, I Reject And Rebuke It – Kogbagidi Corrects Zlatan’s Statement In New Video
News photo Bukas Blog  - Kogbagidi, Former manager of Zazoo singer, Habeeb Okikiola a.k.a Portable, has denied ever having anything to do with the Controversial singer.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

