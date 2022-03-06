Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

2023: I’d rather quit politics than spill blood - Uzodinma
News photo Vanguard News  - Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma has revealed his anti-violence views after making a shocking comment that he would rather quit the political arena than spill blood to win elections.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

