Lagos govt begins structural tests on Eko Bridge, two others
News photo Ripples Nigeria  - Lagos State government has commenced integrity tests on Eko, Ijora, and Marine Bridges in the state. The General Manager of Lagos State Materials Testing Laboratory (LSMTL) Mr. Olufunsho Elulade, who confirmed the development to journalists on Sunday, ...

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

