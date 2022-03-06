Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Stop Discriminating Against Girl-child – JAMB Registrar Urges Nigerians
News photo Fresh Reporters  - Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has warned Nigerians against discriminating against girls, particularly

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

Stop discriminating against girl-child – JAMB Registrar urges Nigerians The Sun:
Stop discriminating against girl-child – JAMB Registrar urges Nigerians
Stop discriminating against girl-child – JAMB Registrar urges Nigerians Pulse Nigeria:
Stop discriminating against girl-child – JAMB Registrar urges Nigerians
JAMB Registrar, Prof. Oloyede condemns discrimination against girl-child The Eagle Online:
JAMB Registrar, Prof. Oloyede condemns discrimination against girl-child


   More Picks
1 42-year-old native doctor hangs himself in Benue - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
2 Davido?s official DJ, ECool dragged over his performance at the singer?s sold-out show at O2 Arena in London (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
3 Nigeria will soon cease to be a country – Obasanjo - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
4 Why Buhari lacks power to seek electoral Act amendment –Wike - The Punch, 22 hours ago
5 Two suspects arrested as police begin investigation into case of missing lady who boarded BRT bus in Lagos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
6 More Nigerians suffering mental illness due to hardships: Psychiatrist - Peoples Gazette, 8 hours ago
7 Agricultural sector is Nigeria’s saving grace – Emefiele - Daily Post, 4 hours ago
8 PHOTOS: Fourth batch of Nigerian evacuees from Ukraine land in Abuja - The Cable, 14 hours ago
9 Abandoned govts' properties: Sanwo-Olu tasks reps' c'ttee on return of Lagos properties - Vanguard News, 3 hours ago
10 CBA foundation launches social enterprise initiative to take intervention among underprivileged widows to next level - Mega News, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info