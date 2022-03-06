Post News
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Vanguard News
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Competence should determine who becomes Nigeria's next President – Catholic Bishops
Vanguard News
13 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Catholic bishops say competence should determine Buhari's successor
Nigerian Tribune:
Competence should drive choice of next president ― Catholic Bishops
News Breakers:
Catholic bishops say competence should determine Buhari’s successor
More Picks
1
Lagos govt begins structural tests on Eko Bridge, two others -
Ripples Nigeria,
13 hours ago
2
Davido?s official DJ, ECool dragged over his performance at the singer?s sold-out show at O2 Arena in London (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
3
Nigeria will soon cease to be a country – Obasanjo -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
4
Two suspects arrested as police begin investigation into case of missing lady who boarded BRT bus in Lagos -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
5
Nigerian lady disrupts her husband's wedding ceremony to his second wife (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
6
Stop Discriminating Against Girl-child – JAMB Registrar Urges Nigerians -
Fresh Reporters,
12 hours ago
7
FRSC intercepts 1,291 vehicles for not installing speed limiting device -
The Guardian,
14 hours ago
8
TCN upgrades Egbin Transmission Substation -
The Guardian,
17 hours ago
9
Agricultural sector is Nigeria’s saving grace – Emefiele -
Daily Post,
12 hours ago
10
Electricity employees allege invasion of facilities by IDPs -
The Guardian,
19 hours ago
