Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Buni approves employment of 196 Medical Personnel in Yobe
News photo Vanguard News  - Governor of Yobe state and Chairman APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Hon. Mai Mala Buni, has approved the employment of 196 graduates of College of Health Science and Technology Nguru, to boost manpower in the health sector.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Buni approves employment of 196 medical personnel The Sun:
Buni approves employment of 196 medical personnel
Buni approves employment of 196 medical personnel News Diary Online:
Buni approves employment of 196 medical personnel
Buni approves employment of 196 medical personnel Prompt News:
Buni approves employment of 196 medical personnel
Yobe: Buni approves employment of 196 medical personnel The Point:
Yobe: Buni approves employment of 196 medical personnel


   More Picks
1 42-year-old native doctor hangs himself in Benue - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
2 Davido?s official DJ, ECool dragged over his performance at the singer?s sold-out show at O2 Arena in London (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
3 Nigeria will soon cease to be a country – Obasanjo - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
4 Two suspects arrested as police begin investigation into case of missing lady who boarded BRT bus in Lagos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
5 More Nigerians suffering mental illness due to hardships: Psychiatrist - Peoples Gazette, 12 hours ago
6 TCN upgrades Egbin Transmission Substation - The Guardian, 14 hours ago
7 Agricultural sector is Nigeria’s saving grace – Emefiele - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
8 Abandoned govts' properties: Sanwo-Olu tasks reps' c'ttee on return of Lagos properties - Vanguard News, 7 hours ago
9 Ukraine: 306 Nigerians arrive in Abuja from Hungary - The Eagle Online, 17 hours ago
10 Women and not mistresses or extra wives of big boys should benefit political participation - Bishop Kukah - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info