2022 U-17 Women’s WCQ: Flamingoes Outclass DR Congo Away In Second Round Tie
News photo Complete Sports  - Nigeria’s Flamingoes thrashed DR Congo 3-0 in the second round of the India 2022 FIFA U-17 women’s World Cup qualifier in Kinshasa on Sunday.
Goals from Blessing Emmanuel, Oluwatunmininu Adeshina and Opeyemi Ajakaye.
After a tight opening ...

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

