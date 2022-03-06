2022 U-17 Women’s WCQ: Flamingoes Outclass DR Congo Away In Second Round Tie

Goals from Blessing Emmanuel, Oluwatunmininu Adeshina and Opeyemi Ajakaye.

Complete Sports - Nigeria's Flamingoes thrashed DR Congo 3-0 in the second round of the India 2022 FIFA U-17 women's World Cup qualifier in Kinshasa on Sunday. Goals from Blessing Emmanuel, Oluwatunmininu Adeshina and Opeyemi Ajakaye. After a tight opening ...



