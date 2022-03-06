Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Agricultural sector is Nigeria’s saving grace – Emefiele
Daily Post  - The Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, has expressed satisfaction with the high level of interest in the Nigerian agricultural sector and the impact across value chains in the past six years.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Agric is Nigeria The Sun:
Agric is Nigeria's saving grace, says Emefiele – The Sun Nigeria
Agricultural Sector Saving Grace To Nigeria – Emefiele The Will:
Agricultural Sector Saving Grace To Nigeria – Emefiele
Emefiele: Agricultural sector saving grace to Nigeria The Eagle Online:
Emefiele: Agricultural sector saving grace to Nigeria
Agricultural Sector is Nigeria’s Saving Grace, Says Emefiele Prompt News:
Agricultural Sector is Nigeria’s Saving Grace, Says Emefiele
Agricultural sector is Nigeria’s saving grace, says Emefiele National Accord:
Agricultural sector is Nigeria’s saving grace, says Emefiele
Emefiele: Agricultural Sector Saving Grace to Nigeria News Diary Online:
Emefiele: Agricultural Sector Saving Grace to Nigeria


   More Picks
1 42-year-old native doctor hangs himself in Benue - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
2 Davido?s official DJ, ECool dragged over his performance at the singer?s sold-out show at O2 Arena in London (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
3 Nigeria will soon cease to be a country – Obasanjo - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
4 Why Buhari lacks power to seek electoral Act amendment –Wike - The Punch, 22 hours ago
5 Two suspects arrested as police begin investigation into case of missing lady who boarded BRT bus in Lagos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
6 More Nigerians suffering mental illness due to hardships: Psychiatrist - Peoples Gazette, 8 hours ago
7 Agricultural sector is Nigeria’s saving grace – Emefiele - Daily Post, 4 hours ago
8 PHOTOS: Fourth batch of Nigerian evacuees from Ukraine land in Abuja - The Cable, 14 hours ago
9 Abandoned govts' properties: Sanwo-Olu tasks reps' c'ttee on return of Lagos properties - Vanguard News, 3 hours ago
10 CBA foundation launches social enterprise initiative to take intervention among underprivileged widows to next level - Mega News, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info