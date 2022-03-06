Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Armed robbers attack Nollywood actor Alesh Sanni, take away his Range Rover, jewellery — First Reports
News photo First Reports  - Nollywood actor Alesh Sanni was attacked Sunday morning by armed robbers with his Evoque Range Rover and jewellery stolen from him.

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Actor Alesh Sanni attacked by robbers in Lekki, Range Rover and jewelry carted away Linda Ikeji Blog:
Actor Alesh Sanni attacked by robbers in Lekki, Range Rover and jewelry carted away
Actor Alesh Sanni robbed; Range Rover, jewelry carted away - P.M. News PM News:
Actor Alesh Sanni robbed; Range Rover, jewelry carted away - P.M. News
Actor Alesh loses his Range Rover and jewelry to robbers in Lekki Instablog 9ja:
Actor Alesh loses his Range Rover and jewelry to robbers in Lekki
Actor Alesh Sanni attacked and robbed this morning in Lekki, jewelry and Range Rover carted away. Gist Reel:
Actor Alesh Sanni attacked and robbed this morning in Lekki, jewelry and Range Rover carted away.
Actor Alesh Sanni attacked by robbers in Lekki, Range Rover and jewelry carted away Olajide TV:
Actor Alesh Sanni attacked by robbers in Lekki, Range Rover and jewelry carted away


   More Picks
1 Nigerian lady disrupts her husband's wedding ceremony to his second wife (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
2 My absence will not affect running of govt, Osinbajo, two others will be in charge – Buhari - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
3 GTCO Plc Releases 2021 Full Year Audited Results…Reports Profit Before Tax Of ₦221.5Billion - The Genius Media, 17 hours ago
4 Reactions as Uche Maduagwu demands to know father of Seyi Shay's unborn child - Legit, 2 hours ago
5 42-year-old Native Doctor Allegedly Commits Suicide In Benue - Sahara Reporters, 16 hours ago
6 Davido fined N188m in UK after London show - P.M. News - PM News, 16 hours ago
7 I'll quit politics than spill blood, Gov Uzodinma assures ahead of 2023 - Legit, 3 hours ago
8 Buhari commiserates with Keyamo over father’s death - The Nation, 18 hours ago
9 Nursing mom loses her 3-months-old baby at a crÃ¨che - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
10 Manchester derby: City complete season double over United, extend league lead to six points - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info