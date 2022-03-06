Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Manchester derby: City complete season double over United, extend league lead to six points
News photo Vanguard News  - Manchester City completed a season double over rivals, Manchester United inspired by braces from Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez on Sunday.

15 hours ago
