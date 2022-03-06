Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Na Who Put You For Jet You Suppose Love Pass – Cubana Chief Priest Tells Ubi Franklin Over Claims Of Loving Both Davido And Wizkid
Edujandon  - Cubana Chief Priest has made Ubi Franklin understand that who put him on a jet is one he’s supposed to love to pass the other after claiming he loves both

1 42-year-old native doctor hangs himself in Benue - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
2 Davido?s official DJ, ECool dragged over his performance at the singer?s sold-out show at O2 Arena in London (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
3 Nigeria will soon cease to be a country – Obasanjo - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
4 Why Buhari lacks power to seek electoral Act amendment –Wike - The Punch, 23 hours ago
5 Two suspects arrested as police begin investigation into case of missing lady who boarded BRT bus in Lagos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
6 More Nigerians suffering mental illness due to hardships: Psychiatrist - Peoples Gazette, 10 hours ago
7 TCN upgrades Egbin Transmission Substation - The Guardian, 11 hours ago
8 Agricultural sector is Nigeria’s saving grace – Emefiele - Daily Post, 6 hours ago
9 Abandoned govts' properties: Sanwo-Olu tasks reps' c'ttee on return of Lagos properties - Vanguard News, 4 hours ago
10 Singer Seyi Shay shows off her growing baby bump (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
